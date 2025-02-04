Kanye West , Don Lemon trade insults on social media

Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Don Lemon engaged in a public dispute on social media after Lemon attempted to interview him on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Ye initiated the feud with a since-deleted post, accusing Lemon of spreading a false rumor that Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, were kicked out of the Grammy Awards.

Ye referred to Lemon as a "goofball" in the post.

Ye and his wife made a dramatic entrance, with Censori shedding her black coat to reveal a fully sheer dress, sparking a commotion.

However, their attention-grabbing arrival was later marred by false online rumors claiming that the couple had been escorted out of the event for allegedly being uninvited guests.

Lemon responded to West’s post with a video. “First of all, Kanye, Yee, Ye, whatever your name is — I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys,” he said.

“I actually corrected it. I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. First of all, get your shit straight.”

Laughing, he then continued: “You, of all people, calling me a c—? Negro, that Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head.”

On the red carpet at the Grammys, Lemon attempted to conduct an interview with Ye and Censori.

However, the Donda rapper seemed uninterested in chatting, responding to Lemon's question about being the number one artist to put on right now with, "Give me a second, I'm focused," before turning to leave.

Security personnel intervened, requesting that the press pool move six inches back to make way for photographers.

Additionally, they instructed the press to refer to West solely as "Ye".