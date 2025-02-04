Duchess Sophie arrives in Nepal without Prince Edward for royal tour

Duchess Sophie touched down in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Tuesday, without her husband Prince Edward, who is also expected to be present at the six-day visit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was dressed in a maroon long coat which she seemingly wore on top of black blouse and black trousers. The royal accompanied by Nepalese officials as they escorted her towards her ride at the airport.

The solo appearance of Sophie, who has been dubbed as King Charles' secret weapon for the monarchy, sparked concerns if there had been a change in plans.

However, Prince Edward, who is wrapping her four-day tour in India, will understood to be joining his wife later in the afternoon to they can officially kick off their tour.

The couple will have the opportunity to admire the beauty of the Himalayan nation when they travel to the village of Ghandruk, perched in the foothills with views of the Annapurna range.

King Charles’ younger brother will be attending the Attestation Parade for new Gurkha recruits at the British Gurkha Camp in the lakeside city of Pokhara.

The royal couple will also meet healthcare organisations which are providing support to survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence – a cause Sophie has championed ardently.

The visit, from February 4th to February 9th, will mark a latest chapter in Britain’s connections to Nepal.