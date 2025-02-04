King Charles ‘determined’ to send crucial message with Italy State Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who will be marking a special milestone in April, would be prioritising work over personal celebrations.

The royal couple’s forthcoming Italy State Visit is understood to clashing with their 20th anniversary, which are both crucial events.

However, royal sources have revealed that the King is determined to prove a point with the trip especially since he is continuing his cancer treatment.

“The King and Queen are absolutely delighted to be heading to Italy, to celebrate the ties between our two countries, especially in such an important period for their hosts,” a well-placed insider told The Mirror.

“The fact their milestone anniversary will fall during the visit is a welcome addition. Although it will be a working day, they are sure to find some time to have a small, private celebration.”

It is understood that while the King and Queen would be on tour at the time, Buckingham Palace will commemorate the day with a special message.

During the trip, Charles will also be meeting the Pope for the first time as King.

It is also implied that the King is determined to prove that he is more than capable of managing his responsibilities even if he has to deal with his weekly cancer treatments.