Lily Collins shares baby daughter Tove’s first picture

Lily Collins shares daughter Tove’s first picture

Lily Collins provided a glimpse of “bliss”.

The actress gave fans a peek into life as a new mom, sharing a sweet moment with her newborn daughter, Tove Jane McDowell.

On Monday, the Emily in Paris star posted a heartwarming snap on her Instagram Story, showing her pushing a red stroller while out for a walk. The photo, taken by her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, captured the actress embracing motherhood.

Lily Collins/Instagram

"Utter bliss," Collins, 35, captioned the snapshot.

The couple, who secretly welcomed their baby via surrogate last month, announced the arrival of their daughter on Friday with an intimate Instagram post. The announcement featured a precious photo of Tove dressed in a beige onesie and floral bonnet.

"Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell," they wrote in the caption.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again"

According to TMZ, Tove was born last week in Northern California.

Collins and McDowell, 41, first met in 2019 on the set of Gilded Rage, a film directed by McDowell. Their romance quickly blossomed, leading to their engagement in 2020 and a wedding the following year.

During a 2020 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Collins reflected on her love story with McDowell, recalling the moment she knew he was “the one.”

"It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day," she said.

"So, it was just a matter of when, really," she added.

Now, with the arrival of baby Tove, the couple is embracing their new chapter as parents.