Kanye West, Bianca Censori pack on PDA after red-carpet scandal

Kanye West and Bianca Censori get intimate at Grammys afterparty

Kanye West and Bianca Censori joined the afterparty after driving away from the red-carpet.

The 47-year-old arrived at the Crypto.com Arena for the 67th Grammy Awards with her wife and reportedly stayed for four to five seconds.

The 30-year-old architect arrived in an enormous black fur coat which she took off to reveal a see-through dress and the couple was said to be escorted out by the police.

However, West and Censori joined again for the afterparty where she switched her scandalous dress for a black bodysuit.

The couple seemed to be enjoying the night after their brief attendance earlier, as they packed on PDA.

The Carnival rapper and Censori got married in December 2022, and this year’s Grammy marked their first red-carpet together.

This comes after a lip reader, Nicola Hickling, told the Daily Mail that Ye allegedly told Censori to “make a scene” at the red-carpet.

The Yeezy founder took to Instagram soon after their brief appearance to share the picture of his wife’s dress.

"Custom Courture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My best friend My wife," he captioned the post.