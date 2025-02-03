Princess Anne evokes nostalgic memories with King Charles

Princess Anne exuded sophistication as she stepped onto the pitch at Murrayfield Stadium over the weekend, marking her presence at the Scotland vs. Italy Six Nations match.



The 74-year-old royal, serving as the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, looked effortlessly stylish in a navy tartan double-breasted jacket paired with wide-leg trousers.

However, keen royal observers may have noticed a nostalgic nod to the past in her choice of attire. Anne’s ensemble bore a striking resemblance to an outfit she wore nearly five decades ago.

Back in February 1970, a then-19-year-old Princess Anne was photographed alongside her brother, Prince Charles, at Sandringham House ahead of their royal tour to Australia and New Zealand.

In that image, she sported a similarly tailored double-breasted jacket with wide lapels—distinguished only by its gold buttons.

While Anne accessorised her modern look with a teal scarf for her latest appearance, her younger self opted for a patterned silk scarf, subtly mirroring her signature style through the years.

Her recent fashion choice highlights her timeless approach to dressing, proving that classic elegance never goes out of style.