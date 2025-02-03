Gracie Abrams looks ethereal in bridal look at 2025 Grammy Awards

Gracie Abrams, the American singer-songwriter, turned heads as she graced the red carpet of Grammys 2025.

The That’s So True singer walked in full bridal look, wearing a butter white off-the-shoulder chiffon Chanel dress with a sheer veil.

She completed her look with silver earrings, white gold and diamond ring along with black heels.

Previously, in an interview with Elle, Abrams shared her emotions over being nominated alongside her collaborator Taylor Swift.

"It’s such a crazy, full-circle thing to be nominated for a Grammy with Taylor, who I grew up idolizing. Especially all of her moments at the Grammys over the years have been so ingrained and burned in my head," she said.

The Close To You hitmaker also recently wrapped up the second leg of Swift’s Eras Tour, where she opened for the Lover songstress on multiple shows.

She told her experience to Nylon magazine saying, "I was just soaking up every moment of her show. I’ve basically been studying it for a year-and-a-half. Every time I’ve opened for her, I watch and learn. I learned from her every time we have a conversation about the weather, even."

The appearance came after rumours of split with her boyfriend Paul Mescal started making headlines after Abrams was seen crying and storming off during a tense dinner with the Irish actor last month.

Following the Grammy Awards ceremony, Gracie Abrams is set to kick off her The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour on February 8th, 2025, in Europe.