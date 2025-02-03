Kanye West, Bianca Censori kicked out of Grammys due to sheer mini dress?

Kanye West, Bianca Censori never fail to create a controversy wherever they go.

Infamous for West’s anti-sematism and Censori’s bold choice of clothes, the couple has once again set the internet ablaze with their recent appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday, February 2.

Recently after sparking controversy by revamping his Instagram to follow only Taylor Swift just ahead of the ceremony - more than one and a half decade after his feud with Cruel Summer crooner - Ye and his wife’s shocked everyone at the red carpet by Censori wearing a sheer mini dress leaving little to the imagination.

Surprisingly, right after their four or five second appearance, they were seen leaving the venue causing speculations that the two were kicked out of the Grammys because they were gatecrashing.

However, E! News set the record straight: The duo was not kicked out of the ceremony being held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles."

The 47-year-old walked the red carpet as the nominee, and right after that the Kim Kardashian’s ex and the Australian model sat in the car and left.

The American rapper took to Instagram soon after their brief appearance to share the picture of his wife’s dress.

He captioned the post: "Custom Courture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My best friend My wife."

For the unversed, Ye bagged nomination for Best Rap Song category for his collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, Carnival.