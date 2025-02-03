Taylor Swift’s reaction to Beyoncé’s win at 2025 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift has recently taken high road as she celebrates Beyonce’s win at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2.

After Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter won for album of the year at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night, the Blank Space crooner, who was also nominated in the category, toasted to her victory with Jay-Z.

In a clip shared from the event, Taylor and Beyoncé's husband could be seen smiling as they clinked their glasses together and said, “Cheers”.

This is the first time Beyoncé won in the album category.

The singer thanked her “beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators,” during her acceptance speech.

She added, “This wouldn't have been this album without you. Like to thank God again and my fans. And I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honour.”

Besides Beyoncé's, Taylor, André 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier and Chappell Roan were nominated for the coveted award.

Earlier, Beyoncé also won the award for best country album and best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Taylor, who had six nominations, didn’t receive any award at the Grammys.