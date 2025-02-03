Liam Payne fans react to late One Direction singer's Grammy tribute

Liam Payne fans left heartbroken after One Direction singer was honoured at Grammys

Liam Payne received a heartfelt tribute at 2025 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, February 2, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and guitarist Grace Bowers honoured the late artists and musicians with a rendition of All My Love.

The in-memorium segment opened with a video of the late One Direction singer in his prime time during the boyband's heyday.

In the clip, that left his fans overcome with emotions, the You and I singer said, "We never expected any of this to happen. We have done some amazing things."

In the wake of emotional homage Liam's fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to express their grief.

"The tribute to Liam really has me bawling :(( seeing stuff like this and it still just doesn’t even feel real," wrote one fan.

Another lamented, "Liam Payne being first in the Grammy memoriam and having a little video is something I will never get over. Chris Martin's tribute to Liam Payne oh I’m an emotional wreck."

"Enjoying the Grammys and then getting hit with the Liam Payne tribute felt like getting hit by a semi-truck," a third fan penned.

The segment also featured tributes to icons including Marianne Faithfull, Tito Jackson, Eric Carmen, Cissie Houston and Rich Homie Quan.

Additionally, this might not be the only tribute given to Liam, who passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

As per swirling rumours One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan would reunite to pay tribute to the late boyband star and solo artists at Brit Awards, slated for March 2.