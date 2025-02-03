Shakira reveals how music helped her heal at 2025 Grammy Awards

Shakira reveals how music helped her heal

Shakira has recently explained how her music helped her heal during a red carpet appearance at 2025 Grammy Awards.

On February 3, the Waka Waka singer spoke to Access Hollywood and shared her thoughts on healing power of music.

Shakira noted her music is therapeutic for her and for all the people who are going through tough times.

The Hips Don’t Lie crooner believed that music has the quality to heal people and to help people process emotions.

As far as she’s concerned, Shakira told the outlet that she had quite a few personal challenges in the past couple of weeks.

Therefore, the songstress mentioned that her “music was kind of glue that put me back together”.

Meanwhile, Shakira has one more reason to feel good as she won Best Latin Pop Album for her latest work, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ on Sunday night.

The Colombian singer was presented the award by Jennifer Lopez after which she shared a sweet moment with her two sons

While delivering her acceptance speech, Shakira dedicated her win to “immigrant brother and sisters” in the United States after President Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportation.

“You are worth it. I will always fight with you,” she remarked.

Shakira added, “To all of those women who worked really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true She Wolves. So, this is for you too.”