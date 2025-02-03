Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo share giggles as they recreate viral meme

Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo seemed to have had their best time at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In a short clip that went viral on social media, the Lover crooner and Wicked star appeared to share a seat at the music’s biggest award show.

While host Trevor Noah delivered his monologue, the duo was spotted in the background laughing and recreating what appeared to be the viral "holding space" meme moment.

For those unfamiliar, the "holding space" moment was originated during the Wizard of Oz prequel press tour when Ariana Grande silently gripped Erivo’s finger after the Out Magazine reporter mentioned that "people have been taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that."

According to seating arrangements shared on social media before the show, Erivo's table was supposed to include Queen Latifah and John Legend, while The Tortured Poets Department singer was seated with her collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife, Margaret Qualley.

However, in a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter’s journalist on X (formerly Twitter), Erivo, who seemed to arrive late at the event, appeared to be searching for her table when Swift spotted the actress and made a room for her to sit.

Erivo, who previously won Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for her performance in The Color Purple, attended the event to perform in the tribute special to the late Quincy Jones, who died in November at 91.

Swift presented the Best Country Album to Beyoncé, yet having six nominations she left the 2025 Grammy Awards empty handed.