Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars make heartfelt speech as they win big at 2025 Grammys

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won best pop duo/group performance for 'Die with a Smile' at Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars were full of admiration and praises for each other as they accepted a Grammy for their hit song, Die With a Smile.

The song, which was released in August last year, won in the best pop duo/group performance category.

"I'm so honoured to be a part of this song with you," Mars said of Gaga. "I'm so honoured to have a small part in your giant musical legacy, and I really, truly believe that God gave us the song to sing together."

He added, "So, thank you so much."

Touched by the Talking to the Moon singer's words, Gaga returned the favour by honouring her musical partner in her speech.

"Bruno, you are an incredible human being. You're a musician for the ages. I don't know music without Bruno," the Blood Mary hitmaker said.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress also gave a shoutout to her fiancé Michael Polansky, as she said, "Michael, I love you so much, all your support and love every single day."

She added that it is a "privilege to be a songwriter and a producer, a musician," and that she feels "honoured to sing" for her audience.

"Music is love," she concluded. "Thank you."

Earlier in the show, Gaga and Mars also performed a rendition of The Mamas & the Papas’ California Dreamin, paying tribute to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The duo won against Us by Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift, LEVII'S JEANS by Beyoncé featuring Post Malone, Guess by Charli xcx and Billie Eilish and The Boy Is Mine by Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica.