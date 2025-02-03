Kate Middleton receives advice after future Queen takes surprise decision

Kate Middleton receives advice as Kensington Palace issues big update

Princess Kate received key advice after it was unveiled that Kensington Palace plans to make major changes to the future of the Queen's royal engagements.

For the unversed, The Times recently reported that the Princess of Wales finds it " enormously difficult" when the public's focus shifts to her fashion choices rather than her charitable work.

The source claimed that the Palace will no longer release the details of Catherine's attires, especially after her cancer journey which gave her a "new perspective" in life.

"There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing. She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting," an insider shared.

Now, GB News presenter Anne Diamond requested the mother-of-three not to "overdo it" and continue her work as she likes.

She stated, "I think you can do both, but I do understand her. As a number of people have pointed out, she's spent the last year coping with cancer."

"I think maybe that does get you thinking more about being a serious person in your job rather than just being a clothes horse. Don't overdo it Kate because we love to see what you look like", the royal commentator added.