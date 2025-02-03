Diddy secretly transported out of prison to hospital as trial looms: Report

The disgraced hip hop mogul is set for trial in May 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs was whisked out of his prison cell for a medical emergency.

According to multiple reports, Sean “Diddy” Combs was quietly transported from a Brooklyn prison to a nearby hospital late Thursday night (January 30).

Page Six reported that the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul, who remains in custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was taken from the Metropolitan Detention Center to Brooklyn Hospital Center around 10 p.m.

According to a law enforcement source who spoke to The Post, the transfer was intentionally discreet, aiming to avoid drawing attention from inmates or prison staff.

An insider told Page Six that the timing was deliberate to keep the situation “as inconspicuous as possible.”

Multiple sources confirmed Combs was undergoing an MRI, a routine medical imaging test used to examine internal structures such as organs, bones, and muscles.

The rapper has a well-documented history of knee issues, having undergone multiple surgeries in recent years. In 2020, he revealed he had his fourth procedure in just two years.