Justin, Hailey Bieber spark marital woes speculations at recent outing

Hailey and Justin Bieber raise questions amid marital woes rumours

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together along with son Jack Blues Bieber as their marriage seemed to be caught up in tension rumours.

The Sorry hitmaker and the makeup mogul were spotted as they took their five-month-old baby out in a stroller, on Friday, January 31st.

The 30-year-old singer and the 28-year-old model looked tense as they kept straight faces in paparazzi snaps.

Justin appeared disheveled in a monochromatic look, sporting an unshaved beard.

While the Rhode founder donned a black classy top with high-waisted pants, and paired it with a black and brown fur coat.

The Baby singer seemed to be walking at a distance from his wife, as he carried the stroller into their car.

The joint appearance comes after fans have been theorising about the couple’s marital tensions as they seemingly spend little time together.

An insider source recently told Daily Mail that Hailey “works all the time,” while Justin “chills with friends” and spends time at home with their baby, which is why they get to spend little time together.

“He is always working on music and toying with new ideas, he always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative, but he does not work as much as she does,” added the source.

“She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing.”