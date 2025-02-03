 
King Charles wears wardrobe staple for Church service with Queen Camilla

King Charles waves to royal well-wishers while taking a stroll outside the church alongside the Queen

By Web Desk
February 03, 2025
The King and Queen appear in high spirits as they step out for the service
King Charles and Queen Camilla put on a cheerful display as they attended a Sunday church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The royal couple, known for their fondness for the countryside retreat, smiled and waved at gathered well-wishers while making their way to the service, per Hello! magazine.

Dressed in timeless style, the 76-year-old monarch opted for a herringbone coat he’s owned for over four decades, pairing it with a classic suit and well-worn brown brogues.

Queen Camilla, 77, added a touch of elegance in an aubergine-coloured belted coat, suede boots, and her signature faux fur-trimmed hat. She completed the look with a leather handbag and gold hoop earrings.

The couple are frequent visitors to the local church, just a stone’s throw from their beloved Sandringham estate.

Spanning 8,000 hectares, the royal property is home to a working farm, extensive gardens, and picturesque parkland. It’s also the setting for the royal family’s traditional Christmas celebrations, where they gather each year.