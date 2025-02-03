King Charles wears wardrobe staple for Church service with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla put on a cheerful display as they attended a Sunday church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.
The royal couple, known for their fondness for the countryside retreat, smiled and waved at gathered well-wishers while making their way to the service, per Hello! magazine.
Dressed in timeless style, the 76-year-old monarch opted for a herringbone coat he’s owned for over four decades, pairing it with a classic suit and well-worn brown brogues.
Queen Camilla, 77, added a touch of elegance in an aubergine-coloured belted coat, suede boots, and her signature faux fur-trimmed hat. She completed the look with a leather handbag and gold hoop earrings.
The couple are frequent visitors to the local church, just a stone’s throw from their beloved Sandringham estate.
Spanning 8,000 hectares, the royal property is home to a working farm, extensive gardens, and picturesque parkland. It’s also the setting for the royal family’s traditional Christmas celebrations, where they gather each year.
