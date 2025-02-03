Hailey Bieber ‘super busy’ with her brand amid marital problems with Justin

All is not well between Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey’s marriage.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Hailey is currently focusing on building her business empire in contrast to Justin’s laid-back attitude amid concerns for his wellbeing.

The Rhode skincare founder is lately taking meetings here and there to expand her business.

“She is super busy with her brand,” noted an insider as it’s doing better than she ever expected.

The source told the outlet that Hailey “can create an empire and she likely will”.

Hailey has always been very driven and a planner, who thinks like a company’s CEO, said an insider.

Justin, on the other hand, “just chilling with his friends or “always working on music and creating new ideas” to create new music.

However, the source mentioned that Justin “doesn’t work” as much as Hailey does.

According to an insider, Justin “has so much success behind him,” therefore, he is comfortable because he “doesn't need to prove anything”.

Earlier, Justin’s act of unfollowing his wife on social sparked separation rumours which the singer later clarified that his account “was hacked”.

Meanwhile, the Baby hit-maker’s fans also expressed their concerns over his gamut appearance amid marital woes.

It is also believed that the reason behind Justin’s skeletal look is his fear of his association with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as a teen who is currently facing trial after he was accused of sexual abuse allegations.