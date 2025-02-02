Selena Gomez receives support from Chrissy Teigen over sobbing video

Chrissy Teigen has recently spoken up in favour of Selena Gomez after the White House lashed out at her over her tearful video about deportations of undocumented migrants.

The White House took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a video of mothers whose children were raped or murdered by illegal immigrants, as they seemingly took a dig at the Only Murders in the Building star for backing the deported ones.

Now, Chrissy weighed in on the issue as she took to her Instagram stories and reposted a People article about the White House's response against Selena.

In the caption, the model and cookbook author wrote, “Having empathy is now something gross and weird.”

“We love you @selenagomez and boy does the White House have a lot of time on their hands for the dumbest thing ever,” added the musician John Legend’s wife.

Interestingly, Chrissy concluded with a sarcastic comment, saying, “You want cheaper eggs? Too bad! Too many people to roast online. Maybe later.”

For the unversed, the Emilia Perez posted a now-deleted video of herself on Instagram last week, crying about Donald's new deportation policy and the children affected by it.

The singer-turned-actress reportedly faced backlash by fans supporting Republicans’ perspective over deportation policy.

After deleting the clip, Selena once again uploaded a separate post to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people.”