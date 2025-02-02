Justin Baldoni receives new title from Ryan Reynolds amid legal chaos

Justin Baldoni has intensified his legal dispute with Blake Lively, his co-star in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds, 48, allegedly called Baldoni, 41, a “stand up person” in a string of text exchanges made public by the director on Saturday, February 1 via his new website, thelawsuitinfo.com.

The words were included in a 224-page complaint that was posted on the website, which also offers two PDF files for download called "Amended Complaint" and Timeline of Relevant Events.

Reynolds allegedly informed Baldoni in one text that his girls were ill and that he had been in a "writing cave."

In response to a message from the director, Reynolds wrote per Us Weekly, “What a loving and generous message. Thank you. We’re both looking forward to getting to know you and your family better. We’re also big fans over here. Since before we met and more-so after.”

“You’ve been a wonderful collaborator with B and that means a great deal — to both of us,” Reynolds allegedly continued. “Being a stand up person is everything. And you’ve been just that since day one. Thank you.”

According to reports, Reynolds continued to compliment his 37-year-old wife, Lively.

“You’ve hit the jackpot with B. She literally passes on every film and every filmmaker all the time. But one thing I know — and I speak from a deep wellspring of experience here, having her in your court behind the scenes, as a creative, is invaluable,” he allegedly wrote.

"Some of the greatest creative decisions 'I've' made are in fact Blake," Reynolds allegedly remarked.

“I’m excited for you to work together,” he also wrote. “I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE.”

In order to "have my family reunited as soon as possible," the actor also requested that Baldoni move the film's production dates by two weeks.

He added, “We’re hardwired for keeping our family together, it’s how to win us, and it’s also how to kill us when we can’t.”

“All this to say, I’d have your … producer’s face tattooed to my perineum if he/she/they can figure out how to start two weeks earlier,” Reynolds also wrote.

“Completely understand how big of an ask that is. But the perineum is one of the most nervy parts of the human body to expose to trauma. So…”

Baldoni’s team announced that a website was forthcoming last month. “Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth,”

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to Us on January 21. “And this is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that directly quash her claims.”

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni, alleging that the director had sexually harassed her and created a hostile work environment on the It Ends With Us production. The accusations have been refuted by Baldoni.