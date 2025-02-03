Travis, Jason Kelce break silence on 'Taylor Swift effect'

Travis Kelce responds to theories claiming NFL favours Chiefs for Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce playfully asked Travis Kelce to comment on the speculations claiming NFL playoff games were rigged.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre probed his brother to respond to the theory, as he joined him on his They Call It Late Night show, on Friday, January 31st.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that he thinks the referees were fair to his team during their latest game against the Buffalo Bills.

“I thought it was fair,” to which Jason jokingly responded, “You did? Sure. Yeah, you and nobody else.”

Controversies about the league favouring Travis and his team started making rounds after the Chiefs defeated Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game last Sunday, where Taylor Swift showed up to cheer on her beau.

Football fans, including the comedian Bill Burr and ESPN talking head Skip Bayless raised an eyebrow at the fairness of the game.

“The memo will go out, just as it did last week, ‘make sure Taylor Swift makes it to New Orleans for the Super Bowl,”’ Bayless said on his show, according to Daily Mail.

“Without her, the NFL loses millions and millions of viewers who will tune in, mostly to see what she’s wearing up in that Superdome luxury box.”

“This is the Taylor Swift effect. She is a one-woman ratings juggernaut. ‘Protect her! Prop her up! Award her boyfriend’s team with phantom penalties. Get them to New Orleans! The NFL needs the Swifties. Protect ’em! Prop ’em up! Make sure the Chiefs advance.”