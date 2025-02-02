Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet step out for cosy date night

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet cover up as they step out in public

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who prefer to keep their romance away from the public eye, stepped out for a rare date night.

The lovebirds were spotted on Thursday, January 30th, as they arrived at a hotel in coordinating outfits.

The Dune star and Kardashian were pictured keeping a low profile as they stepped out of their black luxury car.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a black leather jacket, paired with a cropped top, and matching tights as she tried to shield her face with a hand.

While A Complete Unknown actor matched with his girlfriend in a black zipped-up jacket, comfy sweatpants and a baseball cap.

Chalamet and the makeup mogul appeared cosy as they kept talking while walking close to each other, making their way through the hotel’s parking lot.

This outing comes after the Call Me By Your Name actor was asked to comment on his lady love at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, earlier this month.

Chalamet managed to play coy and dodge the question by saying, “It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers, and people that are fantastic.”