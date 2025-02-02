Millie Bobby Brown wraps up 'Stranger Things' with new beginnings

Millie Bobby Brown, who recently wrapped up her long-running Stranger Things journey, is stepping into 2025 with her new bold, fresh look and lots of excitement.

After finishing up the final season of the horror suspense, the 20-year-old star unveiled a jaw-dropping hair transformation that has fans talking.

Seemingly, its the perfect way to say goodbye to 2024 and all the memories that came with it.

While sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, she donned her look with a pair of black stilettos that added some height, featuring very chic square diamante design.

However, her fans couldn’t get enough of her transformation, rushing to her comments to share their excitement and praise.

One user wrote: “UM DEVOURED!? ATE!? FEASTED!? COOKED!?”

“MILLIE BOBBY BLONDE WILL ALWAYS BE MY FAVORITE,” another penned.

One expressed their excitement, “guys barbie mills is backkkkk.” While another one said: “jaw is on the FLOOR.”

After years of playing Eleven in hit series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has officially bid farewell to the show in 2024.