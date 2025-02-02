Jesse Eisenberg reveals how acting helped him overcome depression

Jesse Eisenberg has recently explained how acting helped him find meaning in his miserable life.

Speaking to CBS News, the Social Network star discussed about his character David in A Real Pain movie who was always crying as a child.

Reflecting on his childhood in real life, Jesse described himself as an unhappy child.

“Now I have stopped crying in public because of antidepressants and breathing techniques,” said the 41-year-old.

However, Jesse recalled that he didn’t have those two things when he was a child.

“I was like a sad kid until I really found like performing in theatre,” stated the Now You See Me actor.

When asked how acting helped him deal with sadness, to which Jesse replied, “Acting helped because it just gave me something else to do. I was miserable in school. I could not go there.”

Therefore, he noted that acting gave him affirmation of doing “other stuff in the world” besides studies.

Another reason, the actor mentioned that acting also allowed him “to hang out with adults”.

“Somehow being with adults just made me feel there’s possibilities in life like I could be like them,” noted Jesse.

The Night Moves actor pointed out that he was in community theatre and he saw people were getting paid over there.

So, what motivated them? Jesse believed that they would come to the community theatre to enjoy their lives outside of their jobs.

“They found an outlet and they found a place they feel accepted and where they belong. And I felt it too,” added the actor.