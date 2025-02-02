'Squid Games' famed Lee Joo-sil dies after losing battle with cancer

Lee Joo-sil appeared in the second season of thriller Korean season

South Korean star Lee Joo Sil has breathed her last at the age of 80.

The veteran actress was popular for starring the second season of the globally acclaimed Netflix show, Squid Games.

Lee was first diagnosed with deadly disease 30 years ago and was told that she only has a month to live, but the actress survived.

But the disease reoccurred as Sil shared last year on MBN’s Special World about being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer once again.

Korean National newspaper The Chosen Ilbo declared that the actress passed away today at her descendants home the city of Uijeongbu.

Reportedly, her cremation will take place at the Shinchon Severance Hospital.

As soon as the saddening new broke out, fans of the late star poured in their condolences.

“Actress Lee Joo Sil who played the role of Somun’s grandmother in The Uncanny Counter passes away today. Condolences. May she rest in peace”, wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another just simply wrote: “RIP Lee Joo Sil’.

The 80-year-old played Hwang Joon-ho’s mum in Squid Games 2.