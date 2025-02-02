Kanye West to crash Grammy Awards after mysterious LA return?

Kanye West, who recently returned back to Los Angeles, left people wondering about his Grammy Awards plans, as wild whispers are spreading that he’d "crash" the event.

With the the Awards show just around the corner, many believe he might show up unannounced and shake things up with his "all time controversial aura."

The fashion icon, who is known for his bold personality, spent the weekend making his presence known, as he was recently spotted with A$AP Nast, roaming around in his eye-catching Mercedes-Maybach.

West even stopped by to see his long-time best friend A$AP Rocky, who is currently dealing with an assault trial.

The Grammy Awards, which is happening this Sunday, at the Crypto.com Arena, haven’t confirmed the rapper’s attendance yet. However, many of his fans believe that the "Gold Digger" rapper might show up unexpectedly.

One user shared a few pictures on Reddit while captioning the post: "Guess who's back, Back in town??? Will there be another Grammys crash?!"

Kanye, who’s up for Best Rap Song this year for his track Carnival with Ty Dolla $ign, is no stranger to shocking and memorable moments at the Grammys.