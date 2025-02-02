Justin Baldoni drops bombshell revelations in Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has disclosed his alleged handwritten notes from a meeting with an intimacy coordinator for the film, as he continues his legal dispute with Blake Lively.

The director of It Ends With Us has distributed notes through a website called thelawsuitinfo.com, which Us Weekly confirmed was launched on Saturday, February 1.

Last month, the director stated that his accusations against Lively would be validated by this newly live website.

Documents titled Amended Complaint and Timeline of Relevant Events have been posted on Baldoni's website and are available for download.

According to the chronology, on April 21, 2023, Baldoni met with an intimacy coordinator to discuss the film's s*x scenes. It was "important to [Baldoni] that the intimacy coordinator be a woman to help craft s*x scenes that would speak to the book's mostly female audience — i.e., be written from the 'female gaze,'" according to both the chronology and the amended complaint.

A snapshot of Baldoni's handwritten meeting notes, which he said he shared with Lively during one of their "script-writing meetings" at her home in New York, is included in the document.

“These notes would later become the basis for Lively’s Complaint, in which she states that Baldoni would talk about his own sex life and insert gratuitous scenes with Lively’s character orgasming,” the document alleged. “As seen in the notes, these mentions come directly from the intimacy coordinator’s notes — ‘goes down on her,’ ‘or***m,’ ‘fo***ay,’ ‘The c**t test.’”

The document continued, “Ideally, these conversations would have taken place directly between Lively and the intimacy coordinator directly, as Baldoni had requested. However, Lively declined to meet with her, leaving Baldoni in the less than ideal position of having to relay these notes to Lively in her penthouse.”

On December 31, 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and lost wages.

Baldoni has denied these accusations and filed a countersuit against Lively, her publicist Leslie Sloan, and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

His suit claims civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and other offenses, seeking $400 million in damages.

His lawsuit asserts that Lively never met with an intimacy coordinator during the filming. The Gossip Girl alum, however, denies Baldoni's claims.