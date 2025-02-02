Nicola Peltz on not casting Brooklyn Beckham in her directorial debut

Nicola Peltz reflects on not casting Brooklyn Beckham in her directorial debut

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz has recently broken her silence on why she cut him out of a movie she directed.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicola, who marks directorial debut with Lola, revealed that Brooklyn was mad at her for not casting him in her movie.

The Last Airbender actress mentioned that Brooklyn “is covered in tattoos, and he's British”.

Therefore, Nicola pointed out that he did a few parts in the background which, if anyone paid attention could find him.

But Nicola could not give her one scene on his own because she found his acting allegedly “laughable”.

“I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out!” continued the 30-year-old.

Nicola further said that Brooklyn “sat there, in the editing room, he was like, 'Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?' I was like, 'Yes, I love you so much!’”

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Brooklyn felt devastated after Nicola snubbed him.

The reason is Brooklyn “loves doing different things”.

David Beckham's son is known for trying out something new every year to maintain his Brand Brooklyn.

Brooklyn had watched his parents build theirs for his whole life, noted an insider.

“Being in a movie which is now coming to Britain would have been amazing for him and in his mind could have led to more,” said a source.

However, the insider told the outlet, “Brooklyn just wasn't very good.”

“Nicola had the chance of a lifetime to make her mark as a movie director. She had to let him go; she laughs about it but it was a hard thing for her to do,” added an insider.