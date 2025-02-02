Taylor Swift gets dethroned from major spot just day before 2025 Grammys

Taylor Swift receives major set back ahead of 2025 Grammys

Taylor Swift suffers from huge setback as the music’s biggest night approaches.

The popstar, who set new records with her Eras Tour, will reportedly present during the Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025.

However, as the singer was set to attend the star-studded event, her beloved Eras Tour was dethroned by Coldplay in global concert attendance, via Marca.

According to Guinness World Records, the British band’s Music of the Sphere World Tour has garnered a staggering 10.3 million fans worldwide, surpassing Cruel Summer singer's impressive 10.1 million from the Eras Tour.

This huge milestone also places Coldplay ahead of music icons like Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, and even The Beatles.

A Sky Full of Stars hitmaker big achievement can be attributed to their relentless touring schedule, with the concert set to wrap up after 200 shows.

Meanwhile, the Lover crooner’s tour which quickly became a worldwide cultural phenomenon over spanning to 21 months with 194 shows, fell short in this race.

However, despite losing this particular record, the 14-time Grammy winner still holds the privilege to have the first tour in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

While Swift is confirmed to present at the event, it remains unclear in what category she will do so. The 35-year-old has also earned six nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.