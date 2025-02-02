Prince Edward embarks on special mission on behalf of late father

Prince Edward has been granted another major honour by King Charles to conduct a three-day royal tour in India.

The visit is set to focus on championing the important of non-formal education in young people alongside formal education.

The UK High Commission announced that the Duke of Edinburgh will travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India.

The award is described as “a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world.”

Previously, the title of Duke of Edinburgh was specially created for late Prince Philip when he married Queen Elizabeth,. When Charles ascended to the throne, he bestowed the title to his youngest brother for his loyalties to the monarchy and years of service.

Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country.

Apart from promoting his father’s life work, Edward will also be representing King Charles for key meeting with Indian dignitaries and significant figures.

Prince Edward will meet with members of the government, and will also take part in discussions with Indian education and business leaders and philanthropists, per the UK High Commission.