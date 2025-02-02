‘XO, Kitty’ star Minyeong Choi spills tea on Season 2

XO, Kitty Star Minyeong Choi drops clues about what to expect from his character in season 2

South Korean actor Minyeong Choi dropped hints that his character in the second season of XO, Kitty, would be more mature.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Choi, who played Dae in the hit Netflix series, offered insights about his character evolution in the teen drama.

"Kitty was always his first priority," Choi, 22, says of his character, who was the first boyfriend to the show’s titular main character, played by Anna Cathcart.

Given Dae’s breakup with Kitty in the final episode of the first season, Choi revealed that his character would focus on himself rather than grieving.

"I feel like for this season, he’s discovered himself a little bit more and trying to figure out what he actually likes and wants," he added.

Noting that most of Dae’s scenes were with Kitty, so after their breakup, he will have "more space" in season two of Netflix’s coming-of-age series.

"He’s trying to find his dream and his relationships with his friends and discovering different parts [of himself]," Choi added. "I feel like it changed a lot, and that was one of my favorite parts from season two for Dae because that’s what actually happens in life."

Choi is seemingly enthusiastic about exploring his character further in the upcoming second season, navigating themes of self-discovery, heartbreak, friendships, and musical passions.

Notably, given Dae’s love for singing, he did a fun performance of BTS member Jungkook’s summer hit, Seven, in the first season