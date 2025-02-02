$400 million battle: Justin Baldoni drags media in heated feud with Blake Lively

$400 million battle: Justin Baldoni drags 'NYT' in heated feud with Blake Lively

Things are now getting messier between It Ends with Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, as he's once again making some serious allegations against Lively, accusing the actress of working with The New York Times to damage his reputation.

In updated lawsuit worth $400 million, Baldoni alleged that Lively was involved in the creation and publication of damaging article by the outlet, which he claimed that contains false and harmful information about him.

The early access gave The New York Times a chance to write 4,000-word article with photos, graphics and parts of the complaint which Lively filed.

The #MeToo-style article, named "We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine," was published the very next day as big exclusive on the outlet. It explained how the actress faced a negative PR attack after speaking out about her co-star's inappropriate behaviour on set.

However, DailyMail pointed out that the online version of the story had some hidden clues in its metadata, showing that reporters had actually been working on it for a lot longer than just a day.

One of the clue reveals a photo of the It Ends with Us co-stars, with the date “2024-12-16” secretly embedded in the image code.

The new discovery convinced people that the outlet and Blake Lively have been cooking up a plan for months, setting the stage for her bombshell complaint just days before Christmas.

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has become a true war, with both sides accusing each other of playing dirty.