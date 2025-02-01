Dua Lipa gets cosy with beau Callum Turner as she flaunts engagement ring

Dua Lipa, chart-topping pop star known for her bold style and powerhouse voice, looks happier than ever as she shares a collection of photos from January, showing off her engagement ring and enjoying time with fiancé Callum Turner.

The photos can be seen filled with warmth and affection, capturing moments of the couple’s closeness and love.

Lipa and Turner first sparked romance rumours in January 2024, and it looks like their relationship has gone from strength to strength. However, they got engaged late last year, and seemingly they’re now building a future together.

The couple, who keep their romance under wraps, rarely spotted together in public, as they’ve decided to share their love with the world.

In one picture, Lipa appeared to be holding onto her fiancé in a room bathed in red light, clearly enjoying a romantic evening together.

She also shared a playful shot of herself looking a bit dramatic while sitting at a table surrounded by cocktails. She flaunted her stylish side with a dramatic selfie, rocking a fur coat and striking a pose.

In December, it was revealed that the actor popped the question to the singer with a romantic proposal, getting down on one knee.

Since then, Dua Lipa has been proudly sharing her new chapter, posting a fun album of pictures with her fiancé on Instagram for her fans to enjoy.