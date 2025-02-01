Zayn Malik's largest venue during tour sells out at lightning speed

Zayn Malik's largest venue during Stairway to the Sky Tour sold out within 24 hours

Zayn Malik's upcoming mega show sold out in a flash, forcing him to add a new concert at the Mexican stop.

On Friday, January 31, the former One Direction member took to his Instagram Stories to announce that he has added another new date to Stairway to the Sky Tour to meet the his fans’ overwhelming demands.

Per the poster Zayn, 32, shared on his social media platform, his previously announced show for March 28 was sold out within 24 hours so he had to add another show to be held on March 25.

It is pertinent to note that initially only one concert was scheduled to take place at Palacio de los Deportes on March 27 but the increasing demands from fans culminated into the addition of two more.

Notably, the North American venue with over 17,000 seats will mark the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s largest venue since he embarked on his debut solo tour a decade after leaving One Direction.

Previously, during the tour, which began in the UK, the Stardust singer, held concerts in venues that hosted 2,000 to 3,000 people, while in the U.S., his shows did not exceed 7,000 attendees.

The third concert news came the very next day after the Pillowtalk chart topper thrilled fans by disclosing that his Mexican stop during tour would not be of one but a two-day gig.