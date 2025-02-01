Prince Andrew’s £30M mansion at massive risk amid financial and Royal struggles

Prince Andrew is facing a £1 million repair bill for his sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge, as inspections reveal the estate is in dire need of urgent maintenance.



The Grade II-listed mansion, valued at around £30 million, has been flagged for severe structural issues, including a deteriorating roof, damp damage, and crumbling plaster.



Despite ongoing discussions with the Crown Estate, no resolution has been reached, leaving the property vulnerable to further decline.

The Duke of York previously invested £7.5 million in renovations when he moved in two decades ago, committing to cover all future maintenance costs. However, the latest inspections, conducted over the past two summers, have revealed extensive work is required to prevent "irrevocable decay."

Following pressure from King Charles, Andrew has agreed to spend £200,000 on roof repairs. This comes after he refused an offer to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a bid to reduce royal expenses.

Amid financial constraints, Andrew has also lost his £1 million annual allowance from the King and his taxpayer-funded security since stepping back from royal duties in 2019.

He continues to reside at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, despite the looming crisis surrounding the estate’s future.