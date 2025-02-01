Meghan Markle's secret 'divorce deal' revealed as Prince Harry plans UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is rocked by new allegations as the Duke of Sussex has decided to return to the UK.

As per new reports, the Duchess of Sussex's team is allegedly shopping a tell-all book about her "post-divorce" life from Prince Harry, even though the couple are still lawfully married.

An insider, as reported by RadarOnline, revealed: "Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title."

The sources went on claiming: "She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money."

The former Suits star has even allegedly "instructed her legal team to work out a divorce settlement that would rival Sarah Ferguson's from Prince Andrew.

They further revealed: "On the possibility of divorce and her life without Harry. Meghan will make a deal to protect herself."

The Sussexes have appeared to be living separate lives for months, with Harry focusing on humanitarian work and his California native wife managing her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

A source said: "They are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable."

However, Prince Harry, who's still enjoying his life with Meghan and their two children in Montecito, has recently made fun of the comments about his and Meghan's 'divorce', saying: "Apparently we've divorced maybe 10, 12 times" to hilariously dismiss the claims. The Duke made this statement at the 2024 DealBook Summit in New York.