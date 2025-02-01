Milo Ventimiglia embraces new role weeks after devastating LA Fires

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano welcomes their first baby two weeks after devastating wildfires

Milo Ventimiglia embraced parenthood two weeks after they lost their home to Californian wildfires.

The This Is Us actor and wife Jarah Mariano welcomed their first baby, Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia, on Thursday, January 23rd. Mariano shared the joyful news on January 31st, posting a photo of their new-born's feet alongside their dog's paw on Instagram.

In the caption, she reflected on the challenges of the pat few weeks.

"Houseless, never homeless. Welcome back Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia 1.23.25," she began her post. "Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into."

The American model explained that she was “38 weeks pregnant” when she had already evacuated during the Franklin Fire, which she saw as a "practice run" for what lay ahead. Grateful to have escaped the Palisades Fires in daytime, Mariano expressed relief on not being “caught off guard” at night.

The Gilmore Girls star's wife thanked the fire fighters and showed support to those affected, acknowledging that rebuilding will be a long process. She also expressed her gratitude for the support from her "friends, family, my birthing team, hospital staff, companies gifting, LA community and beyond."

Mariano concluded her post with a request to to give her and Ventimiglia time and space to adjust in this new role, adding, "Sending you Aloha + Light always, Jarah Milo Ke’a Duke."

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano secretly got married in Hawaii in September 2023 and a year later on Mariano announced her pregnancy on September 2024.