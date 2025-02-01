'Captain America' star Anthony Mackie addresses Oscar snub

Anthony Mackie replaces Chris Evans in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

The new Captain America Anthony Mackie has expressed his feelings over not being recognized in the Award shows.

Mackie believes that he has done tons of roles that deserve big awards.

But specifically, the 46-year-old called his new Marvel role an Oscar winning one.

He expressed that whenever the Awards season comes up, it makes him nervous.

“It’s always apropos for me when awards season comes up, because I know I’ve done at least four performances that could have been nominated — if not for a Golden Globe, then an Oscar or an Emmy”, Anthony told Esquire.

For him, the new MCU performance will prevent him from being ignored at Award shows.

The 8 Mile star added: "Captain America is my Oscar, because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career.”

Mackie has taken over the role of Captain America officially for the new film Captain America: Brave New World. The titular role was very well played by superstar Chris Evans before him.

Evans has confirmed that he has ‘happily retired’ from the MCU role and has no plans to return in the Marvel superhero movies.

Meanwhile, the all-new 2025 action sci-fi movie is set to release on February 14, 2025. It is also expected that the Gifted actor might appear in the film.