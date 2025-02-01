Christopher Nolan's star-studded 'The Odyssey' cast grows with latest additions

Christopher Nolan, acclaimed director, has enlisted a talented group of actors to join his upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey.

The newly announced cast members include Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Himesh Patel, and Elliot Page, who will support the film's lead in the Universal production.

Notably, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, and Himesh Patel are all Nolan alumni, having previously collaborated with the director on Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet, respectively.

Regarding the castings, Universal had nothing to say. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Benny Safdie are among the cast members that the four actors will join.

The studio describes the project as a “mythic action epic shot across the world across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Page, who was nominated for an Oscar for Juno in 2007, is well-known for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. She co-wrote, produced, and featured in the film Close to You, which was released on Netflix in November following a run at festivals.

In 2018, Patel had his breakthrough with the Beatles-inspired film Yesterday, and his work on HBO's Station Eleven garnered him an Emmy nod.

Irwin, who was also the robot's operator on site and voiced TARS in Interstellar, was cherished for bringing humour to the story of humanity on the verge of extinction.

Morton is a two-time Oscar nominee who starred in the Catherine de' Medici-focused Starz series The Serpent Queen.