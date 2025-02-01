Nicole Kidman's mesmerizing presence left Will Ferrell, Stephen Colbert speechless

Nicole Kidman's mesmerizing presence left Will Ferrell and Stephen Colbert speechless

Stephen Colbert and Will Ferrell took a trip down memory lane on The Late Show, reminiscing about their experience working together on the 2005 film Bewitched.

The conversation was sparked by Ferrell's appearance on the show to promote his new movie, You're Cordially Invited.

Colbert, who played Stu Robison and co-wrote the film, shared a memorable moment from the set where Ferrell's character, Darrin, and Nicole Kidman's character, Samantha, shared a charming first scene together.

“When the scene’s over, do you remember what you came and said to us?” Colbert asked Ferrell, to which Ferrell replied: “No, I have no idea.”

“You came over to us because when the scene started and when Nora [Ephron] said, ‘Action,’ we saw why Nicole Kidman was a movie star because the moment she called ‘Action,’ she flipped some switch. She became the most alluring and beautiful woman. She’s a beautiful woman, but something preternatural happened.”

Ferrell agreed, and Colbert described his response: “We did the scene and all of us are in a fever of desire for the character that she’s playing and we can barely breathe. And none of us were saying to each other because that’s a weird feeling to have on a set. And you walked over and you went, ‘What the just fuck just happened out there?’ And we all went, ‘I don’t know.'”

“I couldn’t remember any of my lines. I couldn’t get out of her eyes. What the fuck just happened?” Colbert recalled Ferrell saying to him.

Ferrell then joked: “It was like an alien being had come and told us ‘Everything’s going to be OK.'”

Notwithstanding their pleasant recollections, Bewitched was poorly reviewed and now has a 23 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

And Ferrell joked: “When people ask Nicole Kidman about the pantheon, the body of work, she always lists Bewitched as No. 1.”