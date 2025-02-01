Zayn Malik shares upsetting news days after reunion with Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik postpones LA concert days after reunion with Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik leaves fans sobbing with a heartbreaking news.

A couple of days after reuniting with his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson at one of his concerts during the Stairway To the Sky Tour stop in Los Angeles, Zayn, 32, postponed his LA show, scheduled for Friday, January 31.

Taking over to his Instagram Stories, the Dusk TIll Dawn hitmaker issued a heartfelt apology for pushing the show forward.

"LA, I’m beyond sorry I have to do this, but my voice is really struggling," he revealed the reason. "I’ve done everything possible yesterday and today to recover it but it unfortunately isn’t back yet."

The beloved singer shared that despite his efforts he failed to regain his voice. However, he remained "hopeful with all the remedies."

"I’ll be back on stage tomorrow," he assured, adding that he decided to postpone the gig after exhausting all options.

"My deepest apologies, I’m only human," the Stardust singer apologised again before signing off with three red heart emojis.

In the story's comments section, some fans wept over the postponement, while others expressed concern and sent him warm wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon," wrote one fan with a hand-forming heart emoji echoing the sentiments of several others.

Notably, the Pillowtalk singer’s upsetting news came after his estranged bandmate attended his sold-out concert at the Shrine Exposition Hall on Wednesday, January 29.

The two reunited three months after attending their late pal Liam Payne’s funeral after he died on October 16 at the age of 31.

With their latest rendezvous, Zayn and Louis have seemingly put behind their feud that sparked since Zayn’s departure from One Direction in 2015.