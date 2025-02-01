Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s lawyers clash in court room

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit takes a difficult turn

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are reportedly veering towards a tough trial.

The Jane the Virgin star, 41, through his attorney Kevin Fritz, wrote to the judge that the Gossip Girl alum, 37, and her husband Ryan Reynolds denied appearing before lawyer Bryan Freedman to conduct her testimony.

“Specifically, the Lively Parties’ counsel indicated that they object to Bryan J. Freedman, personally, taking Ms. Lively’s deposition, based upon unspecified statements made by Mr. Freedman. When asked to elaborate on the grounds for their objection, counsel for the Lively Parties declined to do so,” read the documents obtained by Us Weekly, on Thursday, January 30th.

As per the filing, Lively’s lawyers firmly denied her cooperation in the matter but Fritz maintained that she should not have a say in the matter.

“Parties to litigation simply do not have the right to dictate which of their opponents’ attorneys may or may not take their deposition or perform any other aspect of the opposing party’s case,” he wrote.

Baldoni’s lawyer continued that since both the parties cannot reach a mutual decision, they will be requesting the court to weigh in the situation, at their conference set to take place on Monday, February 3rd.

This comes after Lively and Reynolds told a federal judge, on the same day, that they are seeking to dismiss Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit.

