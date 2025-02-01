2025 Grammy Awards presenters revealed

Taylor Swift to be joined by major superstars for Grammys

The 2025 Grammys will have a star-studded lineup of presenters including mega popstar Taylor Swift.

The Recording Academy made the announcement that the Anti-Hero hitmaker will be joined by Cardi B, SZA, and Will Smith as presenters, on Friday January 31st.

The award ceremony will also include multiple electrifying performances by first-time nominees, many best new artist nominees, as well as Grammy winners, including, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

The 67th award ceremony will also pay tribute to the life of Quincy Jones, and celebrate Brad Paisley, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Herbie Hancock, St. Vincent, Jacob Collier and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard’s careers.

The tributes segment, and fundraiser for Los Angeles after the devastating fires will feature performances by Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

The much-anticipated award ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 2nd, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year.