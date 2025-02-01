Catherine O’Hara teases ‘odd’ relationship with Pedro Pascal onscreen

Catherine O’Hara shares a glimpse into her ‘The Last of Us’ character

Catherine O’Hara has given fans another clue about her The Last of Us character.

The 70-year-old Canadian-American actress teased the character having a strange relationship with Joe, played by Pedro Pascal, in an interview she gave to Entertainment Weekly.

"I have an odd relationship with Pedro's character. You don't quite know why she's got ... well, she's got this edge to her, but it makes for some weird, good dark comedy, I think,” the Schitt’s Creek star said.

O’Hara also affirmed that her gifted humour came in handy for the special character in the sequel, “I never want to deny the gift of humor."

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress was revealed as a guest star in season 2 in February last year.

The character has been kept under covers leaving fans guessing. Notably, O’Hara’s character could also be a new character written specifically for the show, similarly as Melanie Lynskey character in season 1, who was not present in the video game.

The After Hours actress teased her appearance in the series on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, before the official announcement.