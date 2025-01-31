Zayn Malik shares unexpected news ahead of Mexican concerts

Zayn Malik announced his debut solo concert in Mexico 10 Years after One Direction exit

Zayn Malik sent his Mexican fans wild with the latest update after announcing concerts in the North American country.

Taking over to his Instgaram stories on Thursday, January 30, the former One Direction singer revealed he had expanded the Stairway to the Sky tour with one additional show in Mexico.

In addition to the concert initially announced for March 27, another show has been added for March 28 at Palacio de los Deportes.

Notably, the Mexican venue with over 17,000 seats will mark the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s largest venue since he embarked on his debut solo tour a decade after leaving One Direction.

Previously, during the tour, which began in the UK, Zayn, 32, held concerts in venues that hosted 2,000 to 3,000 people, while in the U.S., his shows did not exceed 7,000 attendees.

The new concert news came two days after the Pillowtalk chart topper thrilled fans by announcing that his tour would include a stop in Mexico.

"Mexico... you don't want to miss this! Make sure you sign up by the end of the weekend," he penned in one story earlier this week.

"Mexico City, see you in March," the Stardust singer shared in another Instagram story.

Since Zayn announced his much-anticipated solo tour, fans worldwide have demanded a concert in their city.

While breaking free from his very private bubble, Zayn has embarked on UK and US tours, prompting fans to believe that this move would make him comfortable performing in front of the crowd again.