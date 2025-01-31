Tyga breaks silence on Alabama Barker pregnancy speculation

Rapper Tyga has recently spoken out against a false rumours claiming that he got Alabama Barker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, pregnant.

The internet was buzzing with the accusation and people were shocked, but Tyga quickly set the record straight, calling it completely untrue.

Internet star and rapper Bhad Bhabie made a bold claim in her diss track Over Cooked. She accused rappers Tyga and Soulja Boy for their intimate involvement with Alabama.

Soulja Boy later threatened to sue 21-year-old Bhad for $10 million. The rapper also went on a profanity-filled rant about her on X.

He fumed: "You not Black, you not gangsta, you not s***.

"You ain’t no bad baby, you a crack baby. I don’t care how much money you get, you a crackhead deep down.

'And I’m suing your ass, b****, and I want all of my money too. Defamation of character, you lied on my name to the internet. I want $10 million in cash."

Alabama, who has long-running feud with Bhad for months, shut down the rumours and made one thing clear that she doesn’t even know Crank That rapper Soulja Boy.

While clearing the air, she revealed on her TikTok: "Let's clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga..

"I've also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."