Jennifer Lopez makes huge career comeback following Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez made a big comeback in her career with new movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman and accomplished a life goal.

The 55-year-old actress appeared moved at the premiere of her movie on Sunday, at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," J.Lo said after the movie received a standing ovation at the festival.

The On The Floor hitmaker continued, "When you talk about the importance of musicals, the reason that I even wanted to be in this business was because my mom would sit me in front of the TV... we'd come on once a year, West Side Story on Thanksgiving. I remember I was just mesmerized. And I was like, 'That's what I want to do.' And that was always my goal. And this is the first time I actually got to do it. This crowd made my dream come true!"

"I think of Chita Rivera, I think of Fred Ebb. I think of Terrence McNally and all of the love that they poured into this," Lopez said, referring to the artists who adapted the novel of the same name for stage.

The huge career milestone comes after the Unstoppable star finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck, after filing last year in August.

Despite the divorce there is reportedly no bad blood between the exes and they will continue to foster a cordial relationship with each other, as per a source.

“It’s a really hopeful sign that they managed to get through this without hating each other, because they would like to preserve their friendship,” the insider added.