Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson spills truth about painful experience

Pete Davidson, American actor and comedian who is known for having too many tattoos, recently opened up about his "terrible" experience with tattoo removal.

The comedian shared that the process of removing tattoos is way too painful than anything else and he found it "horrible."

The Dog Man star, revealed that he got about 200 tattoos during a "strange phase" in his life. And now, at 31, the comedian is ready to hit the "reset button" and will get them removed.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor was asked about his clear skin and the experience.

The 31-year-old star shared: "They're burning them off. They're almost gone."

He was questioned if it is painful, he said, "It's horrible. It's worse [than getting them], they gotta burn off a layer of your skin then it has to heal for six to eight weeks, and you can't get in the sunlight and you gotta do it like 12 more times."



"So really think about that ‘Game of Thrones' tattoo!"

"[I had] probably like 200. I was a sad boy. It was a weird time. Everybody was getting tattoos like five years ago," he added.

He further mentioned that he might keep "two or three" of his tattoos but overall, he's looking to start fresh.

However, Pete Davidson also got a tattoo of his ex-lover Kim Kardashian’s name while they were dating. He admitted it was a spontaneous decision, something he did in the heat of the moment.