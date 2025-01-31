Selena Gomez hit with major setback after shocking revelation

Selena Gomez hit with major setback after...

Selena Gomez has recently faced major setback after she lost 707,880 Instagram followers in the last 30 days.

Earlier this week, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a crying video on social media in response to President Donald Trump's mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Later, the singer was slammed by Republicans and MAGA supporters after which she deleted the clip on January 28.

Eventually, the singer-turned-actress lost 116,833 followers, a big drop in a single day.

It is pertinent to mention that she previously had 422M followers making her the most followed star on the photo-sharing app after she dethroned Kylie Jenner in March 2023.

However, now it seemed she’s at risk of losing her position on IG amid this challeging time.

On the other hand, netizens also blasted Selena over her musical Emilia Pérez despite earning 13 Academy Award nominations.

Meanwhile, CritiqueJeu reportedly analysed data on all Selena's social channels, noting a loss of 808,500 followers over the last 30 days.

Paul Lenglet, co-founder and editor of CritiqueJeu, spoke to DailyMail.com, stating, “Selena had a great end to 2024, but the start of 2025 has not been so gentle on her.”

“Selena’s role in Emilia Pérez faced backlash, especially from Mexican audiences, is now combined with criticism from her video condemning the deportation of Mexican immigrants by ICE,” explained Paul.

He told the outlet, “Selena has been known for publicly speaking out, but this can alienate different segments of her fanbase and especially Rare Beauty, her make-up brand, customers.”