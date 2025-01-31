Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to maintain cordial relations for THIS reason

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently decided to maintain cordial relationship after divorce.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Ben And JLo do not want their children’s blended family fall by the wayside.

After JLo filed divorce proceedings in August 2024, the source revealed that the former couple would like to stay as friends for their children’s sake after the divorce would be finalised on February 20.

“Getting things all squared away has done wonders for the state of their relationship,” noted an insider while discussing about Ben and JLo relation.

The source further said that the former couple “are impressed in the end by how sensible and fair it all came out and that’s left them both feeling about as happy as you could get after a divorce”.

Ben, who shares his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, had blended his family with JLo’s twins by ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The source noted that their children really love each other and get along great.

Reflecting on Ben and JLo’s relationship post-divorce, the source mentioned, “It’s a really hopeful sign that they managed to get through this without hating each other, because they would like to preserve their friendship.”

“It’s also imperative to her that the children continue to have a friendship as well. They’re both on the same page which is wonderful,” explained an insider.

The source added that Ben and JLo have “a lot of love and respect for each other” and they would love to stay in each other’s lives.

Meanwhile, the source noted that JLo had been showing all the signs and actions that she didn’t want to lose the bond she has with Ben’s children.